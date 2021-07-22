Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.80% of Kadmon worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kadmon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $675.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

