Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.47 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 286.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.01% of First Bancorp worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

