Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,113 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,358. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

