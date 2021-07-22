Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,865,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Golar LNG worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.