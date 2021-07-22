Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lessened its position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.53% of Gores Holdings V worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Gores Holdings V stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.