Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

