Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

