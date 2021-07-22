Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $154.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

