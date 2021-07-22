Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.