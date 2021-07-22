Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,750 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

MAA opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

