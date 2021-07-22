Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stamps.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $326.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $7,908,731.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

