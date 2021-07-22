Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GRNNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of GRNNF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

