Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

