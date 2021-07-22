Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.32.

NOW traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $571.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,276. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 756.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

