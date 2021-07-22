Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Down 3%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.72. 3,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 851,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

