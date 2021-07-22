Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The stock has a market cap of $707.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

