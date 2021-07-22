Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

