Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $8.09 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Crown worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

