Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

