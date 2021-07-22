Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

