Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89). Approximately 5,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 67,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

GHE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 911.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £298.86 million and a P/E ratio of 505.56.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

