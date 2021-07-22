Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $10.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE GPI opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $74.86 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.