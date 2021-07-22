Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Groupon were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Groupon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,978 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Groupon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Groupon by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,624 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Groupon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of GRPN opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

