Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,467 shares.The stock last traded at $106.87 and had previously closed at $106.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

