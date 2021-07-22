Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$20.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.83.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

