Gulden Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $16,281.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00366475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,384,102 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

