Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $114,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.