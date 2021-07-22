Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 397,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,696. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.