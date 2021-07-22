Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

