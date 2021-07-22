Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN opened at €19.84 ($23.34) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.22.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

