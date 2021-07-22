Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawaiian Holdings is being aided by strong demand for air travel in its markets across North America. Owing to this tailwind, the carrier issued an improved outlook for second-quarter 2021 revenues. Backed by a better revenue scenario, the company raised guidance for second-quarter adjusted EBITDAAR (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs) as well. However, despite the recent uptick, air-travel demand is well below the pre-pandemic levels. To match the current demand scenario, the carrier is trimming capacity. Notably, capacity for the June quarter of 2021 is expected to be down in the 30-33% range from the second-quarter 2019 actuals. The rise in fuel cost per gallon due to higher oil prices is another headwind. Precisely, the fuel cost per gallon view is increased to $1.87 from $1.75.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

