Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $162.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Hawkins stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $667.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

