HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 83,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $310,183.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 505,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,912. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCHC stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

