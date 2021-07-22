HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.48.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

