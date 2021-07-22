HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.48.

NYSE HCA opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after acquiring an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

