Head to Head Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -87.01% 7.71% 3.29% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 3 9 0 2.75 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $27.61, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.36%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 4.32 -$593.21 million $0.56 56.91 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.29 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.06

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matador Resources. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 270.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 159.9 million stock tank barrels of oil and 662.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

