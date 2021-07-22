Head to Head Analysis: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GATX has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GATX and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX presently has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GATX and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.67 $151.30 million $4.59 19.86 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 956.29 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

GATX beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

