Head to Head Analysis: Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A Nissan Chemical 15.21% 16.24% 12.81%

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Nissan Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group $648.55 million 3.97 $16.73 million N/A N/A Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 3.42 $314.62 million $2.08 22.42

Nissan Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domino’s Pizza Group and Nissan Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nissan Chemical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nissan Chemical pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

