Head-To-Head Contrast: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.00%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.45 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.53 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.75 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

Qutoutiao has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Risk and Volatility

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Qutoutiao on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

