HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

