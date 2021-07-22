Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00374765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

