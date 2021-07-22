Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.