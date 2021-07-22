Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

