HEROcoin Price Down 13.8% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $11,619.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

