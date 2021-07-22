HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 612,153 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Jim Strang purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.