Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,538 ($20.09), with a volume of 39,969 shares trading hands.

HILS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 51.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,509.08.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

