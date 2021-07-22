Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 103,426 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,142.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The company has a market cap of £898.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

