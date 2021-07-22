Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

