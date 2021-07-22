Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.