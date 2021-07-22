Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 207.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,854.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $157.05 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.